WINNIPEG -- A cannabis store located on Long Plain First Nation’s urban reserve in Winnipeg has had its retailer agreement and licence suspended.

On Wednesday, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries announced it suspended the agreement with NAC Long Plain Limited Partnership for the Meta Cannabis Supply Co. store. As a result of this action, the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority suspended the store’s licence.

Until these suspensions are lifted, the store can’t sell any cannabis.

According to a news release from Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, Long Plain First Nation, the majority owner of the NAC Long Plain Limited Partnership, is continuing to sell unregulated cannabis from an unlicensed store on the First Nation’s Keeshkeemaquah reserve.

The Crown corporation said the cannabis store is also continuing to sell cannabis manufactured in a facility that doesn’t have a federal production licence, noting that this raises public safety concerns.

It added that it has made multiple requests to the First Nation to stop this activity, but alleges the requests were not answered

Kristianne Dechant, CEO of the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority, said in a news release that since the legalization of cannabis was announced, public safety has been the main concern.

“Manitoba’s strict licensing framework for cannabis stores is designed to ensure that adults who choose to use cannabis have access to safe products from regulated retailers.”

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Long Plain First Nation for comment.