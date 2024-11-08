Manitoba changing requirements for teacher certification

The Province of Manitoba is changing the credit requirements for early and middle year teacher certification.

Under the new rules, which are now in effect, new teachers no longer have to take extra credit hours in subjects like math, science and English.

“These regulatory amendments are necessary to be able to remove overly restrictive barriers that keep people from entering the profession,” said Tracy Schmidt, acting education minister.

In the past, early and middle year teachers needed to take an extra six credit hours in four different subject areas, including math, social sciences and English.

Now, the province is removing that requirement. However, some worry this will add up to even worse math outcomes for Manitoba children.

"I’ve advocated for better math education for Manitoba children for 15 years now, and I will say this is probably the most alarming thing I’ve seen in that entire time,” said University of Winnipeg math professor Anna Stokke.

Stokke says the math skills of many university students are already weak.

She noted these future teachers should take more math -- not less.

"I think it's unacceptable, and I think it needs to be reversed,” Stokke said.

However, the province says the changes are bringing Manitoba in line with other provinces and increase the number of teachers able to enter the field.

The University of Manitoba says it isn't concerned this will result in a watering down of the ability to teach math as all their students have to take at least one math course to get their degree.

"Our program specifically focuses on teaching pedagogy for math education,” said Jan Stewart, dean of education at the University of Manitoba.

“So all the students in our program are required to take six credit hours of teaching math education."

Stewart says the old rules were driving some people away from teaching in the early and middle years or even leading them to take jobs out of province.

The Manitoba Teachers Society also approves of the changes.

In a statement to CTV News Winnipeg, it writes, “The government’s shift in focus does not diminish quality education. in fact, it can enhance it, emphasizing an educator’s understanding of teaching methods.”