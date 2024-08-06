Manitoba cheese producer considered one of the best in North America following competition

What started as a trip to learn and get better at making cheese turned into an award-winning experience for a Manitoba cheese producer.

Fabiola Della Pria is the owner of Unique Brazilian Dairy – which is based in Steinbach – and she recently went down to the United States for the American Cheese Society competition.

"My main reason was actually to get a judge to look into (my) cheese and give me tips," said Della Pria.

However, she received a lot more than just advice on how to improve her cheese. Her cheese won second place in the Best Fresh Cheese – Spanish, Portuguese style.

When the awards were being announced, she said others sitting near her had to tell her to accept the award because she was so surprised at the result.

Unique Brazilian Dairy's cheese that won second place at the American Cheese Society competition. Uploaded Aug. 6, 2024. (Fabiola Della Pria)

"I heard the name, but I couldn't connect the dots. And (they) were like, 'You have to get up, go there and get your medal because you won.' I was like frozen in the seat. I couldn't get up," she laughed.

The winning cheese is known as minas frescal and is inspired by Della Pria's Brazilian roots.

"It originated in Minas Gerais, which is a state in Brazil and its name is actually after the state…It's fresh and soft, mild. Texture would be kind closer to a fresh mozzarella, with a unique taste."

She said it is a cheese that can be used in a variety of ways – from salads and pasta to by itself on a charcuterie board.

Fabiola Della Pria with her company's minas frescal cheese, which won second place at the American Cheese Society competition. Uploaded Aug. 6, 2024. (Fabiola Della Pria)

Journey to making award-winning cheese

Cheesemaking used to be just a hobby for Della Pria, as her family had a small farm where they lived in Brazil.

Then they moved to Manitoba and she started missing that unique taste from home.

"It was something that was very emotional to me. So I finally get a place that I could get milk and I started just making cheese for me and family and friends."

The cheese became an immediate hit with her friends, many encouraging her to sell it. It took two years before that encouragement turned into an actual sale.

Now, almost three years later, that cheese is considered one of the best in North America.

Fabiola Della Pria and her family at the American Cheese Society competition. Uploaded Aug. 6, 2024. (Fabiola Della Pria)

"It was such a great opportunity to be there, representing not only Canada, but Manitoba, putting a pin on the map. I'm just very proud to be in the country, in this province and putting the word out."

While it is a family-run business for now, Della Pria said they are hoping to expand so they can distribute their cheese across Canada.

A number of stores across Manitoba sell the minas frescal cheese, and Della Pria said she is at the St. Norbert Farmer's Market every Saturday.