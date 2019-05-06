

CTV Winnipeg





A barn fire in southern Manitoba killed approximately 27,000 chickens Sunday morning.

Hanover fire chief Paul Wiebe said firefighters were called to the fire just outside of Blumenort at 3:40 a.m. on Sunday.

He said crews from New Bothwell, Kleefeld, and Blumenort all attended the scene, and later Grunthal firefighters and a Steinbach water tanker joined the fight.

“There were over 50 firefighters there at the peak of it,” Wiebe said.

The fire was under control by 6 a.m. he said, but by then 27,000 chickens were dead.

Wiebe said half of the barn is intact and operational and that’s due, in part, to a firewall that was located at the centre of the barn.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Wiebe said the damage estimate isn’t available at this time, but is likely significant.