WINNIPEG -- Clients of Winnipeg Harvest will have greater access to needed dietary protein thanks to a partnership between Harvest and Manitoba’s chicken industry.

In an news release from Manitoba Chicken Producers, the group and its partners, Dunn-Rite Food Products and Exceldor, announced a commitment through the Caring for Communities initiative to provide Winnipeg Harvest with 1,000 Manitoba chickens a week starting this July.

Winnipeg Harvest CEO Keren Taylor-Hughes said donations of meat are scarce and the commodities are expensive to buy.

“This partnership will help to ensure we can provide a lean and nutritious protein source to our clients, helping to further nourish our communities, “ said Taylor-Hughes.

Manitoba Chicken Producers chair Jake Wiebe also expressed gratitude toward the farm families donating the chickens.

“Through this program, we will be helping to feed hungry neighbours in communities across Manitoba, “ said Wiebe.

Although the program formally begins in July, the news release indicated Winnipeg Harvest will receive a delivery of 3,000 processed chickens on April 23 to help the organization meet additional demands for food during the COVID-19 pandemic.