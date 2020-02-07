WINNIPEG -- The province is reminding people that the risk of getting infected with the novel coronavirus in Manitoba is low, saying local officials continue to work with national and international public health agencies on response.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer will address how the province is monitoring the outbreak at a news conference Friday afternoon. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the news conference on this page.

The province said as of Feb. 5, it’s carried out 10 laboratory tests and none have confirmed Manitoba cases of the novel coronavirus.

Any suspected or confirmed cases must be reported to the provincial public health officer, the province said, noting there have been five cases confirmed in Canada, all in Ontario or British Columbia.

The Public Health Agency of Canada recommends all who have travelled to the Hubei province of China, which includes the city of Wuhan, should stay in isolation for two weeks after arriving in Canada, meaning they should: avoid contact with people at risk for infection; avoid hosting visitors; avoid attending social gatherings, work, school, daycare, health-care facilities or seniors homes; avoid taking public or shared transportation; and practice good hygiene, including handwashing and cough covering.

Others who travelled to mainland China are asked to monitor themselves for two weeks.

Symptoms of the virus can range from mild to severe, and the province said people might not recognize the first symptoms developing because of similarities to illness from cold or flu. Anyone who has travelled to China recently who develops fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should call an urgent care or ER, or Health Links.

People are also urged to take measures to prevent the spread of viruses, such as regular handwashing.