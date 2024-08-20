Manitoba chiefs call for PM to rescind Charles Adler's appointment to Senate

WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    Grand Chief Cathy Merrick (left) with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs speaks to media on Aug. 20, 2024 in Winnipeg. Also pictured is Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak. First Nations organizations in Manitoba are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rescind the appointment of Charles Adler to the Senate. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) Grand Chief Cathy Merrick (left) with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs speaks to media on Aug. 20, 2024 in Winnipeg. Also pictured is Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak. First Nations organizations in Manitoba are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rescind the appointment of Charles Adler to the Senate. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    OTTAWA -

    First Nations chiefs in Manitoba are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rescind the appointment of veteran broadcaster Charles Adler to the Senate.

    The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says Adler's past comments toward Indigenous Peoples are "grossly offensive" and perpetuate stereotypes.

    In 1999, while working on a radio show in Winnipeg, Adler called Indigenous leaders "uncivilized boneheads" and "intellectually moribund," among other names.

    Grand Chief Cathy Merrick questioned how Adler, who was appointed to the Senate to represent Manitoba on Trudeau's advice on Saturday, could advocate for First Nations in a respectful way given his previous words.

    Adler wrote on social media that being criticized is nothing new for him, and that he expects the same while serving in the Senate.

    Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says it's hurtful when people like Adler are appointed to the Senate, and that she hopes he makes time to meet with and learn from communities.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.

