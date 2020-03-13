WINNIPEG -- Amid concerns surrounding COVID-19, Manitoba Chiefs are responding to the pandemic with their efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Executive Council of Chiefs met Friday with Dr. Michael Routledge, the province’s First Nations and Inuit Health medical officer. AMC said Dr. Routledge provided an update on the province’s response to COVID-19, and answered questions related to efforts in First Nations communities.

Following the meeting, it was decided all AMC-related events will be postponed until further notice.

AMC said it’s encouraging each First Nation across Manitoba to complete their local pandemic and emergency plans and said communities should look at social distancing, closing schools and daycares, and limiting social gatherings. It’s also calling on the provincial response team to ensure medical supplies are available to all First Nations.

AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas said First Nations have been preparing for this pandemic for the last few weeks.

“We learned a lot from H1N1 and historical challenges, we take this responsibility seriously and committed to reducing the spread of the virus and will continue to work with regional and community partners,” Chief Dumas said in a news release.

AMC has also been directed to meet with communities and others at the regional level.

“All levels of government need to work together, especially the federal government as it has a fiduciary obligation to First Nations to ensure required resources and supplies are provided to each First Nation in Manitoba in a timely manner, and impending food security issues are addressed,” said Sagkeeng First Nation Chief Derrick Henderson, who is also a member of the AMC Task Force on Health.

SOUTHERN CHIEFS’ ORGANIZATION RESPONDS

The Southern Chiefs’ Organization said it’s working to ensure southern First Nation communities are taking precautions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said they will be working with the Southern Chiefs and health authorities to ensure they’re following the best health advice, and providing the support communities need.

“SCO is exercising an abundance of caution, and in consultation with its member-Chiefs, has determined it is in the best interests of its communities and the general public to cancel or postpone events planned in the immediate future,” said Chief Daniels in a news release.

SCO said many First Nation people are vulnerable to infectious diseases like coronavirus, due to lack of housing, overcrowding, lack of clean water, and limited health services. It said First Nation communities are preparing with limited resources.

SCO said it is reminding people to frequently wash their hands, cough and sneeze into their sleeve or a tissue, and to stay home if they’re feeling sick. SCO said it is also recommending people use social distancing strategies.

So far, one Manitoban has tested positive for COVID-19, while there are three other presumptive cases.