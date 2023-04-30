Manitoba chiefs to witness King Charles' Coronation

A delegation of First Nations chiefs from Manitoba are heading to London, England as a reminder to the monarchy of its responsibilities as Treaty partners.

In a media release sent by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), they announced a delegation of chiefs will be witnessing the coronation of King Charles in London. AMC said the delegation will be there as a reminder of Treaty responsibilities.

“Nation-to-Nation relations between First Nations and the Crown are of particular significance," AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick said in the release. "As sovereign Nations working together to honour our Treaties, we welcome King Charles as a Treaty partner."

Merrick said they are looking forward to a renewed partnership, focusing on reconciliation.

The delegation will meet with Crown representatives to discuss treaty relationships and First Nations issues.

Southern Chiefs Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said he expects the coronation will bring out a range of emotions for First Nations people.

"We know there is much room for improvement in the relationship First Nations have with the Crown." Daniels said. "I am optimistic His Majesty the King will work diligently to nurture ties with our First Nations to support a strong connection that honours the sacred Treaties.”

The delegation said there is unfinished business between the Crown and First Nations people, and are optimistic King Charles will work to support the treaties.