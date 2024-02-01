Manitoba child advocate decries lack of progress on youth suicide and addictions

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba's advocate for children and youth says the province has begun addressing dozens of recommendations her office has made over the years but hasn't yet tackled systemic causes of youth suicide and addictions.

Sherry Gott released her annual report card today on the province's implementation of her office's recommendations since 2018.

It says overall compliance has improved over the past year, but this doesn't always create tangible improvements for children, youth, young adults and their families.

Gott says she's most concerned over recommendations for improving mental health, addictions and disability services.

In 2022, her office recorded one of the highest number of suicides by youth under 21, the leading cause of death for Manitoba's children and youth ages 10 to 17.

Gott says policies and programs that address the unique needs and vulnerabilities of young people are needed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.