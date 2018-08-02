

The province said a child under the age of ten was hospitalized due to the West Nile virus and is the first confirmed human case of the illness in Manitoba this year.

The child, from the Southern Health region, was likely exposed in early July and experienced neurological symptoms, the province said.

Dr. Tim Hilderman, a medical officer of health with Manitoba Health, said Thursday the child has been released from hospital and is at home doing well.

“I think it’s important for us to talk a little bit about it today because it’s one of those unusual years where there’s not a lot of biting pressure from the so-called nuisance mosquitoes,” he said.

“But through a very aggressive trapping and monitoring program we’re seeing higher numbers of West Nile virus infected mosquito pools.”

Going into the long weekend, the province is reminding people that warm and dry conditions have been ideal for the breed of mosquito that carries West Nile, the culex tarsalis.

“We really want to get out there, letting people know that there is a risk for West Nile virus,” said Dr. Hilderman

Poulin’s entomologist Taz Stuart calls culex tarsalis “sneaky biters” and said they typically feed at dawn and dusk.

“You don’t feel them, lots of people don’t even realize they’ve been fed on. Where with the nuisance mosquitos you get that strong biting feeling so you’ll be able to slap,” he said.

The province said the risk is expected to remain high in the coming weeks.

To reduce the risk, the province suggests limiting time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn, using repellent, wearing light-coloured, loose clothing and making sure screens on windows and doors are free of holes.

Homeowners are also asked to eliminate standing water by cleaning eaves troughs, emptying bird baths, covering rain barrels with mosquito screens, getting rid of containers that collect water and landscaping for better drainage.

With files from CTV's Michelle Gerwing and Megan Benedictson