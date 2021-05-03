WINNIPEG -- A religious leader has told court he cannot force worshippers attending his Manitoba church to follow public-health orders aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 because it is "God's jurisdiction."

"We have no authority scripturally based and based on Christian convictions to limit anyone from coming to hear the word of God," said Tobias Tissen, a minister at the Church of God Restoration.

Seven Manitoba churches were in Court of Queens 's Bench in Winnipeg on Monday fighting the province's COVID-19 restrictions.

Chief Justice Glenn Joyal said it's an important case because of intense public interest and the issues involved.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a Calgary-based group representing the churches, has said the restrictions are unjustified violations of charter-protected freedoms.

The churches are arguing their right to worship and assemble has been breached, which has caused "a crisis of conscience, loneliness, and harm to their spiritual well-being."

Under current health orders, in-person worship services in Manitoba are restricted to 10 people or 25 per cent capacity -- whichever is less -- and everyone is required to wear a mask.

Tissen, who is a minister at the church just south of Steinbach in rural Manitoba, was the first person to be questioned at the hearing, which is to take place over two weeks.

Videos of services at the Church of God in January were entered in court and show people singing, hugging and going without face masks despite restrictions in place at the time.

Denis Guenette, a lawyer for the province, also questioned Tissen's presence as a speaker at multiple protests against restrictions in Manitoba and other provinces.

Images shown in court of the rallies depict hundreds of people standing close together without wearing masks.

In a previous hearing, provincial lawyers told court it's within the bounds of the legislature to grant the chief provincial public health officer authority to impose reasonable restrictions.

The Justice Centre has filed similar challenges in British Columbia and Alberta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021.