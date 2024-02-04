Manitoba city to see 9% property tax increase

Property taxes are going up by more than nine per cent in Brandon.

This news come after Brandon City Council debated and then passed its 2024 budget on Saturday.

Under the new budget, the tax rate is increasing by 9.4 per cent, which is down from a previously cited 10 per cent spike.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Brandon City Council is grappling with a long-term funding crunch amid aging infrastructure and a history of low tax rates.

Other aspects of Brandon’s 2024 budget include additional police officers, an upgraded water treatment plant and a new ice plant at the Brandon Community Sportsplex. It also includes new buses, the creation of a doctor recruitment program and additional paramedics.

More information can be found online.

- With files from Michael D’Alimonte and Jeff Keele.