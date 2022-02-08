Manitoba climbers to represent province for first time at competition

Two Manitoba athletes are slapping on the chalk as they prepare to reach new heights in competitive rock climbing and represent the province at the national level.

It’s a major moment for Manitoba’s climbing community; the pair will be the first athletes sponsored by a Manitoba-based climbing organization to compete at a national event.

“I’m really excited,” said climber Alex Russell, “Definitely a combination of nerves and excitement but mostly excitement.”

Russell will be competing with – and against – fellow climber Dylan Perriera at the Senior Lead Climbing Nationals in Richmond, B.C. from February 19 to 20.

Roughly 100 male and 100 female athletes will partake in the event, which will see them compete in a series of “lead climbs.” That’s when a climber’s rope is anchored from the bottom – rather than the top – of the wall, and athletes must “hook” their anchor as they move upwards.

Russell has been climbing for just over five years, originally discovering the joys of the sport while on a trip in Ecuador. He’s excited to showcase his ability as a climber at the national level.

“I’m going to be competing with a lot of people that I’ve looked up to for many years, so I’m really excited to be competing alongside them,” he said.

“I’m excited to be representing Manitoba.”

Climbing Escalade Canada (CEC) oversees national climbing events and requires athletes to be sponsored by a provincial sports organization to compete.

Before September 2020, there were no provincial sports organizations in Manitoba for climbing, so athletes didn’t have a clear path to major competitions, often needing to go through sports organizations in other provinces.

That’s when Mario Ferriera and others collaborated to create Climbing Manitoba, a way for the province’s athletes to access high-performance competition and address a growing interest in the sport.

“Coming from a Prairie province, being flat-landers, climbing is definitely growing here,” said Ferriera, president of Climbing Manitoba’s board of directors, who notes indoor venues are becoming popular.

“Climbing is definitely growing here, we’re seeing more and more people on our walls every day.”

Other provinces will be represented by fifteen to twenty athletes at the upcoming national competition.

Ferriera says sending Russell and Pereira is an important first step for Manitoba.

“We’re really happy to be able to start sending some athletes and hopefully, in the future, we can send some more.”

Pereira is equally excited to get into a national competition after eight years of climbing.

He’s known for his strength (described as having “fingers of steel” by Russell) and skills in bouldering, a type of free climbing that doesn’t use ropes or harnesses. Russell, meanwhile, is better known for his lead climbing and endurance.

For Pereira, however, climbing isn’t a purely physical endeavour.

“It helps relieve stress,” he said. “There’s always a problem or a challenge, you’re always problem-solving.”

Pereira is looking forward to the competition, even though he will be competing against Russell.

Regardless of how they place, both hope they will inspire more Manitobans to get climbing.

“The biggest goal with this is showing the new generation, or the next one coming up for climbing, that Manitoba can compete and you can try your best.”