Manitoba Clinic restructuring, selling surplus equipment
An inner-city clinic is expecting a large drop in doctors operating inside it this spring.
The Manitoba Clinic was in court Wednesday morning.
A report from a court-appointed monitor, Alvarez & Marsal Canada, says in its current state the clinic is expected to be in the red by the end of April. The clinic is expecting the number of physicians working in the building to drop from 56 to 36 in April.
Now it's planning a restructuring, significantly reducing the amount of space in the building's dedicated physicians' offices.
Executive director Keith McConnell says the loss of doctors is largely due to high levels of competition.
“There's also a movement as you’re seeing to move to the suburbs,” he said. “That is part of the challenge and the opportunity of a clinic to restructure and work with a multidisciplinary clinic like the Manitoba Clinic in the province.
The clinic was given extension of stay by the court until the end of April to give it more time to find new tenants, gather the 2022 financial accounting, and finalize a restructuring plan.
The clinic was also given court approval to sell surplus medical equipment, including endoscopes.
It'll be back in court to report on its progress on April 21.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Transit union calls for national task force as violent attacks reach 'crisis level'
Violent attacks on public transit have reached 'crisis levels,' the president of a major Canadian transit union said Wednesday, as he called for a national transit safety task force.
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians
The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday, bringing it to 4.5 per cent. Here's a look at what the rate means, how analysts are interpreting it and what it could mean for consumers.
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
DEVELOPING | Snowstorm hits southern Ontario, moves east; difficult travel conditions expected
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for most of southern and eastern Ontario, with a significant storm expected to hit parts of the province.
NEW | Justin Trudeau calls protesters who swarmed him outside Hamilton restaurant 'handful of angry people'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a group of protesters who swarmed him outside a Hamilton, Ont. restaurant on Tuesday a 'handful of angry people.'
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, signals pause in rate hikes
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points, moving its policy rate to 4.5 per cent from 4.25 per cent. If projections hold steady, the central bank has signalled a pause at its current rate, while it assesses the full impact of its hikes on the economy.
High-profile Canadian skating coach found guilty of sex assault, gross indecency
A renowned Canadian pairs skating coach has been found guilty of sexual assault and gross indecency. Richard Gauthier was facing three charges dating back to the 1980s involving a teenage male skater whom he trained.
IOC seeks pathway to let Russians compete at Paris Olympics
The IOC made clear Wednesday it wants Russians to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics as neutral athletes, in defiance of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call to exclude them entirely.
Hundreds of deer descended on a Sask. farmer's property. Then the coyotes came.
A Sask. farmer says his property has been overrun with hundreds of deer, bringing predators and disease with them, and is pleading to the provincial government for a long-term solution.
Regina
-
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
-
Province approves $750K sale of Broad Street liquor store to Regina's foodbank
The Regina and District Food Bank may soon be the new owners of the vacant building that housed a liquor store on Broad Street.
-
Hundreds of deer descended on a Sask. farmer's property. Then the coyotes came.
A Sask. farmer says his property has been overrun with hundreds of deer, bringing predators and disease with them, and is pleading to the provincial government for a long-term solution.
Saskatoon
-
Hundreds of deer descended on a Sask. farmer's property. Then the coyotes came.
A Sask. farmer says his property has been overrun with hundreds of deer, bringing predators and disease with them, and is pleading to the provincial government for a long-term solution.
-
Fresh air is the best medication for mental health: Outdoor advocate
Jeff Roe is an outdoor enthusiast who turns to cross-country skiing to boost his wellbeing.
-
High turnover cost adds to Saskatoon low-income housing vacancy rate: Sask. Housing
The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation opened the doors to four units on Tuesday, giving both an indication of how many low-income housing units in Saskatoon are vacant as well as the work that goes into maintaining the spaces.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault woman accused of impaired driving on closed highway
Officers investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision on Highway 17 near Bruce Mines charged a woman who ignored the road closure, saying she was impaired.
-
West Nipissing man charged in local school threats
A 35-year-old man from West Nipissing has been arrested and charged following school threats made on social media, police say.
-
Ontario man 'devastated' after losing his home and nearly $500K to crypto scam
An Ontario man says he is 'devastated' after spending his entire life savings in an investment scam he got involved from a YouTube video he watched.
Edmonton
-
'All-Star Stu' starts in goal, Kane is away as Oilers go for 7th straight victory
It's a great time to be an Edmonton Oiler. The team is on a long winning streak, their schedule is relatively easy, three players are headed to the upcoming All-Star Game and the rest are soon to have more than a week off to relax.
-
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians
The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday, bringing it to 4.5 per cent. Here's a look at what the rate means, how analysts are interpreting it and what it could mean for consumers.
-
Woman struck by vehicle in north Edmonton expected to survive
A woman in her 40s was hit by a vehicle on 160 Avenue east of 97 Street early Wednesday morning, Edmonton police say.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Justin Trudeau calls protesters who swarmed him outside Hamilton restaurant 'handful of angry people'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a group of protesters who swarmed him outside a Hamilton, Ont. restaurant on Tuesday a 'handful of angry people.'
-
Man accused in fatal pushing attack on woman in Toronto refuses to appear in court
The man accused of fatally shoving an 89-year-old woman in downtown Toronto refused to appear in court Wednesday and remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | School boards, TTC announce cancellations as heavy snowfall blasts southern Ontario
Southern Ontario is bracing for what officials are calling the most significant winter storm of the season so far. Follow for live updates.
Calgary
-
'Not even comprehensible': Rally for Lethbridge, Alta., newborn calls for justice
A brief court appearance was held Wednesday for a Lethbridge, Alta., man and woman accused in the savage assault of their six-week-old daughter – an attack that left the infant with extensive injuries.
-
Tyler Shandro's code of conduct hearing heads into second day
Two doctors testified at a Law Society of Alberta (LSA) hearing that they were "intimidated" by Tyler Shandro and felt that the then-health minister acted inappropriately in two separate incidents in early 2020.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, signals pause in rate hikes
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points, moving its policy rate to 4.5 per cent from 4.25 per cent. If projections hold steady, the central bank has signalled a pause at its current rate, while it assesses the full impact of its hikes on the economy.
Montreal
-
Trans, non-binary community deplores Quebec delay in issuing gender-neutral health cards
Two years after a landmark ruling that affirmed trans and non-binary rights, Quebecers who don't identify as male or female are accusing the province of dragging its feet in getting other departments to adapt to the new rules.
-
Woman's killing investigated as Montreal's first homicide of the year
Montreal police confirmed they are investigating the city's first homicide of the year after a woman was found dead Wednesday morning.
-
High-profile Canadian skating coach found guilty of sex assault, gross indecency
A renowned Canadian pairs skating coach has been found guilty of sexual assault and gross indecency. Richard Gauthier was facing three charges dating back to the 1980s involving a teenage male skater whom he trained.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Here's when the 'significant snowfall' will start in Ottawa
Snow began fall across Ottawa Wednesday afternoon as a Texas low moved into the region. Environment Canada says Ottawa could see up to 20 cm of snow by Thursday afternoon.
-
Woman hospitalized after car sandwiched between truck and school bus
One woman was sent to hospital after a three-car crash involving a school bus in North Grenville, Ont. Wednesday morning.
-
Ottawa ranks as one of the world's 'most overrated cities' for tourists
Ottawa is one of the most overrated cities in the world to visit, but a new report suggests tourists will be less disappointed with their visit to Canada's capital over Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and rain expected for the Maritimes Thursday
A weather system heading towards the Maritimes on Thursday will bring heavy snow and rainfall to the region, according to Environment Canada.
-
Halifax police seek help identifying potential witness to Christmas Eve homicide
Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help as they look to identify a potential witness to the murder of Ryan Michael Sawyer.
-
N.S. RCMP respond to reports of shots fired, break-and-enter in Inverness County
The Inverness County District RCMP is investigating two incidents, one on We'koqma'q First Nation and the other in Whycocomagh, N.S., they believe are related.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Winter storm: Snowfall to intensify this afternoon
A significant winter storm is bearing down on southern Ontario with a Texas low set to bring up to 20 cm of snow to areas including Waterloo region and Wellington County Wednesday.
-
AirTag trackers and travel: Cybersecurity expert weighs in
When Air Canada told Cambridge Ont.’s Nakita Rees her husband’s luggage was lost, she pushed back. She could see the bag was in a processing facility beside the Montreal airport -- thanks to the tracking device they had placed inside it.
-
Snow event declaired for parts of Waterloo region, street parking prohibited
The Tri-Cities have declared a snow event, meaning parking bans on city streets will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Caught up in holiday travel chaos? YVR wants to hear from you
Vancouver’s airport is seeking feedback from people whose holiday travel plans were thwarted amid a series of winter storms.
-
Stun gun used in alleged unprovoked attack in New Westminster, suspect at large
A suspect in an unprovoked attack in New Westminster is at large, 10 days after he allegedly shocked a man with a weapon, prompting local police to appeal for witnesses.
-
Fire erupts at under construction house in Vancouver, displacing multiple families
Ten people have been displaced after a large fire in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria goose cull plan moving forward
The Capital Regional District is moving ahead with its plans to potentially cull geese due to rising populations, which the CRD says is causing damage to the agricultural industry and the environment.
-
3 Vancouver Island restaurants among top 100 in Canada for 2023: Yelp
Three restaurants on southern Vancouver Island are among the top eateries in the country, according to Yelp.
-
Missing Victoria teen may be in 900-block of Pandora Avenue
Police in Victoria are looking for a high-risk teen who was reported missing earlier this month. Investigators say they are concerned for the welfare of 17-year-old Lia Barker, who was reported missing on Jan. 14.