Manitoba commits to planting up to 1 million trees a year

Millions of trees are going to be planted in Manitoba over the next several years.

On Wednesday, the provincial and federal governments announced a nine-year agreement to plant up to one million trees per year in Manitoba.

Through this project, which is part of the federal government’s 2 Billion Tree program, seedlings will be planted on forest lands that have been impacted by wildfires and other natural disturbances, while large saplings will be planted in rural, urban and Indigenous communities.

“The additional trees planted will provide significant benefits to Manitobans by helping mitigate climate change and aligning with the ‘Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan,” said Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt.

“The trees planted through 2 Billion Trees will play a crucial role in absorbing carbon dioxide and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future for our province.”

The project will begin this year with the province identifying planting sites and partners, and preparing locations for planting. Large-scale planting will start next year.

According to the province, the new trees will reduce Manitoba’s greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 52,473 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2050. This is the equivalent of taking more than 16,000 vehicles off the road.

“One of the most effective allies we have against climate change is trees,” said Terry Duguid, MP for Winnipeg South Centre.

“Canada is blessed with vast forests. They clean the air, make our communities more resilient, and are home to valuable and biodiverse habitats.”

Both levels of government are contributing $8.85 million to the initiative.