WINNIPEG -- One Manitoba community broke a 98-year-old hot-weather record over the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, Berens River experienced its hottest July 18 on record since 1923. On Sunday, the community reached a high of 31.9 C, less than one degree warmer than its previous record of 31.1.

The weather agency is also reporting that three other communities also had their hottest July 18 on Sunday, including:

Carberry, which reached a high of 33.9 C. Its previous record of 32.8 C was set in 1967;

Fisher Branch, which hit 34.4 C, almost two degrees warmer than its previous record of 32.5, which was set in 2003; and

Gimli, which reached a record high of 33.3 C. Its previous record of 32.9 was set in 2011.

Over the weekend, Manitoba continued to experience a heat wave, with temperatures in the low to mid-30s around the province.