Ottawa and the province could soon get a partial refund for the Waverley Underpass, a project cost shared by the three levels of government.

The underpass is under budget coming in at $98 million, which is $58 million down from the original $156 million price tag.

Mayor Brian Bowman's executive policy committee voted in a favour of a motion to return the savings.

Bowman says the Pallister and Trudeau governments are due $18.6 million each.

The drop in price means the city won't have to take on about $20 million in debt.