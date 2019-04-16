Featured
Manitoba could receive $18.6M refund on Waverley Underpass
The underpass is under budget coming in at $98 million, which is $58 million down from the original $156 million price tag. (Source: WaverleyUNP/Twitter)
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 11:24AM CST
Ottawa and the province could soon get a partial refund for the Waverley Underpass, a project cost shared by the three levels of government.
The underpass is under budget coming in at $98 million, which is $58 million down from the original $156 million price tag.
Mayor Brian Bowman's executive policy committee voted in a favour of a motion to return the savings.
Bowman says the Pallister and Trudeau governments are due $18.6 million each.
The drop in price means the city won't have to take on about $20 million in debt.