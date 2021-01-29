WINNIPEG -- Potential disruptions to Moderna vaccine shipments could result in delays to Manitoba’s immunization plans.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said the province was made aware of the issue Friday morning during the daily COVID-19 briefing.

“We haven't received exact numbers as far as how Manitoba is going to be impacted. But our planning team is right now, as we speak, working on that, to try to determine how this may impact our plans,” she said.

Reimer said the Moderna vaccine is currently being used in personal care homes outside of Winnipeg, in First Nations communities, Thompson, The Pas, and Flin Flon.

She said the province also plans to use the vaccine for congregate living facilities, including long-stay hospital patients and supportive housing facilities.

Reimer said the effects on vaccine distribution are very dependent on the numbers, but could result in delays of second doses and affect the vaccination plans for Manitoba First Nations.

“It's obviously very disappointing to hear that, in addition to Pfizer, Moderna is experiencing some disruptions, but you know this is what we're ready for, we know that vaccine supply chains are unpredictable. They're unpredictable in the best of times, let alone in a global pandemic,” Reimer said.

“As soon as we know more about what the numbers are, we will share with Manitobans how things may change.”