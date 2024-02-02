Manitoba court clerk shortage delaying justice

The wheels of justice are turning slower than usual at the Winnipeg Law Courts.

The system is facing staff shortages including court clerks who run the day to day operations inside a court room.

There are 49 clerk positions of which 14 are vacant.

Provincial Court of Manitoba Chief Judge Ryan Rolston says, as a result, some trials were running an hour, even a half day late.

"Over the past several weeks things have become more difficult for us," said Chief Judge Rolston.

Chris Gamby, with the Criminal Defence Lawyers Association of Manitoba, says bail hearings, normally scheduled within days, are being pushed to late March.

"It’s not how it's supposed to be,” said Gamby “I mean, it should be that you can make your application in a timely fashion"

As of this week, two daily courtrooms that hear bail applications have been merged into one, and one of three disposition courts, where cases are resolved, is cancelled, in order to prioritize scheduled trials and other matters.

Chief Judge Rolston says the delays impact those awaiting trial, wanting to plead guilty, witnesses and victims of crime.

Prosecutors may also be feeling the strain.

"We suspect probably cases were resolving because the Crown was forced to talk about a plea bargain or work on resolving the matter with defence council,” said Chief Judge Rolston, “So of course that's a big problem for us."

Judge Roslton and Gamby say clerks may be leaving for higher paying jobs within government. Court clerks salaries range from $47,000-$60,000 a year, according to a recent provincial job posting.

"It should be a job, I think, that is maybe paid better than it is.” said Gamby. “It is a very high stress job."

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says seven new clerks are on the way and he's promising more money for the system in the spring budget, plus a recruitment push.

"We need to go out to community, go to job fairs, find new ways to bring people in," said Wiebe.

Minister Wiebe also pointed to a new contract between the province and government workers that contains wage increases and other bonuses.