WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s COVID-19 bulletin, which usually comes out at 12:30 p.m., will be delayed on Wednesday.

The Manitoba government tweeted that the updated COVID-19 information will be released later on Wednesday due to technical difficulties.

No time was given as to when the information will come out; however, the province said it will be posted as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, Manitoba announced 237 new cases of COVID-19, as well as two new deaths.

This is a developing story. More details to come.