Manitoba Crown corporation explains departures of senior executives
Manitoba's Crown-owned vehicle insurance corporation is offering more details on its recent turmoil and cost overruns.
Manitoba Public Insurance has seen the recent departures of some top executives, including its chief executive officer and chief information and technology officer.
Board chair Ward Keith says the chief executive officer was let go after an internal review of the CEO's workplace conduct, which covered more than just his interactions with employees.
Keith says the former chief information and technology officer chose to resign after he was asked to relocate to Manitoba.
Keith says the officer was living in Toronto and the corporation covered his travel costs under a deal approved by the former chief executive officer.
Manitoba Public Insurance has come under fire after the projected cost of technology upgrades more than doubled from its original price tag of just over $100 million.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2023
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Johnston to launch foreign interference hearings in July, calls allegations of bias 'quite simply false'
Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference David Johnston calls the allegations swirling around his objectivity 'quite simply false,' and said Tuesday he plans to push ahead with his work, launching public hearings next month
Ford calls for ouster, Poilievre decries Liberal response to Bernardo prison transfer
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to keep "multiple murderers" in maximum-security prison, as fallout continues over the transfer of convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security institution in Quebec.
Sex harassment case involving Trudeau Foundation should be heard in N.L., lawyer says
The lawyer representing a woman who alleges she was sexually harassed by a former Northwest Territories premier says her client would likely have to end her lawsuit if a judge determines the trial should be moved to Quebec.
Conservative filibuster threatens potential citizenship for children born abroad
Andrea Fessler found out her third daughter didn't qualify for Canadian citizenship -- even though her two older daughters did -- when she arrived at the Canadian consulate in Hong Kong to register.
Rent across Canada climbs to 20 per cent above pandemic lows: report
Across Canada, the average price of rent climbed back up after pandemic lows, with the monthly rate new tenants face now 20 per cent higher than it was two years ago, according to just-released rental data.
Charges dropped against Alberta woman accused of mailing animals
Crown prosecutors say charges against an Alberta woman accused of mailing two puppies and a kitten have been dropped.
Internal docs suggest Trudeau wants China blocked from Pacific Rim trade deal
While the Liberals insist a Pacific Rim trade bloc should welcome anyone who meets its standards, an internal document suggests Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants China kept out.
U.K. police motorcyclist under criminal investigation over royal escort crash
A British police motorcyclist faced a criminal investigation Tuesday over the death of a woman who was struck in a collision with the officer's vehicle, which was escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, at the time.
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud
The PGA Tour ended its expensive fight with Saudi Arabia's golf venture and now is joining forces with it, making a stunning announcement Tuesday of a merger that creates a commercial operation with the Public Investment Fund and the European tour.
Regina
-
Regina city councillor's decision to 'reply all' could result in reprimand
Regina city council will have a decision on its hands Wednesday, about whether a reprimand is needed for Coun. Andrew Stevens after he disclosed a confidential report.
-
More than 60 per cent of Sask. income support calls ignored, auditors report reveals
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Social Services had more than 60 per cent of the more than 255,000 calls to its SIS phone line go unanswered over a six-month period, the province’s auditor says in her 2023 report.
-
Yorkton library move halted, new locations being looked at as facility sale finalized at council
Over 50 people were packed into an un-air-conditioned council chamber in Yorkton on Monday, looking for more clarity on the future of the city’s public library.
Saskatoon
-
City emails reveal how a Saskatoon shelter was relocated and shed light on early concerns
While Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) publicly mulled moving its downtown emergency shelter to a location on 20th Street near the city's core, city documents reveal the wellness centre's present Fairhaven area location was heavily favoured early in the process.
-
Saskatoon police say crash involving semi happened after driver drove through stop sign 'before it was safe'
A driver rushed through a stop sign Tuesday morning, leading to a three-vehicle crash involving a semi, according to police.
-
Saskatoon company set to revamp bus barns into cultural hub with affordable housing
The former site of the city’s bus barns is getting a facelift.
Northern Ontario
-
Emergency orders expanded in northeast Ont. due to forest fires
While firefighters get more forest fires under control in northern Ontario, travel restrictions declared under an emergency order are being expanded in several communities.
-
Northern Ont. teen, 13, facing new sexual assault charge, 10 total
A 13-year-old male from Elliot Lake in northern Ontario has been charged with sexual assault again, bringing the total to 10, after another survivor came forward.
-
Return of the tent caterpillar in northern Ontario
Tent caterpillar infestations are a problem in northern Ontario every few summers and it looks like they could be returning this year.
Edmonton
-
Charges dropped against Alberta woman accused of mailing animals
Crown prosecutors say charges against an Alberta woman accused of mailing two puppies and a kitten have been dropped.
-
Michael White, convicted of killing pregnant wife, gets full parole
An Edmonton man convicted of killing his pregnant wife and dumping her body in a ditch has been granted full parole.
-
Caught on camera: 2 try to steal ATM from northern Alberta bank
Mounties in the town of McLennan, Alta. are hoping members of the public can help them identify two men who tried to steal a bank machine from the local ATB Financial.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police shoot dog dead after 3 people attacked in Burlington
A dog has been shot dead by police after three people were attacked in Burlington Tuesday afternoon, police say.
-
Smoke from Ontario, Quebec wildfires lingering in Toronto
The smell of smoke is in the air throughout the city of Toronto and could get worse before the week is over as wildfires continue to burn in Quebec and northern Ontario.
-
Toronto Blue Jays send struggling right-hander Alek Manoah down to minors
The Toronto Blue Jays are sending right-hander Alek Manoah down to the minors after his latest disappointing start.
Calgary
-
Serious 2-vehicle crash involving semi east of Calgary
Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene of a rural crash east of Calgary that sent at least two people to hospital.
-
Charges dropped against Alberta woman accused of mailing animals
Crown prosecutors say charges against an Alberta woman accused of mailing two puppies and a kitten have been dropped.
-
Michael White, convicted of killing pregnant wife, gets full parole
An Edmonton man convicted of killing his pregnant wife and dumping her body in a ditch has been granted full parole.
Montreal
-
Quebec politicians pass bill that will give themselves a $30K raise
Quebec MNAs are about to get a significant pay raise. The National Assembly adopted Bill 24 on Tuesday afternoon, which will increase the politicians' base salaries by $30,000 per year.
-
'A situation that's unprecedented': Quebec confronted with over 150 wildfires
As one Quebec city that had been threatened by wildfires lifted an evacuation order Tuesday, authorities turned their attention to communities in the northern and northwestern parts of the province where firefighters worked to beat back threats from out-of-control blazes.
-
Judge allows eviction of homeless encampment underneath Montreal highway
A Quebec judge has authorized the eviction of a homeless encampment underneath Montreal's Ville-Marie expressway to allow for repairs to the road to proceed after several delays.
Ottawa
-
Air quality risk in Ottawa high as wildfire smoke blankets the city
A special air quality statement remains in effect for the National Capital Region because of wildfire smoke blowing across the region. Environment Canada's air quality health index is at its highest level of risk.
-
How to take care of yourself and your pets in smoky conditions
The wildfire smoke blanketing Ottawa can cause a variety of health problems for people and animals. Ottawa has already seen an crease in emergency room visits for respiratory issues as thick smoke hangs over the region.
-
Centennial Lake fire 'greatly suppressed', area mayor says; evacuation order still in effect
The wildfire burning at Centennial Lake, about 150 km west of Ottawa has been significantly reduced and is being held with a burnt area.
Atlantic
-
Rain has helped Shelburne firefighting efforts, crews now hoping for a break in showers
Firefighters battling the 25,000-hectare Shelburne wildfire say the wet weather has helped crews directly attack the blaze, now they’re hoping for a break in the rain.
-
New N.S. Health website shares estimated ER wait times
A new website created by Nova Scotia’s health authority shares hourly estimated wait times for many emergency departments across the province.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Fox News should not be banned
Steve Murphy makes the case for keeping Fox News on Maritime screens.
Kitchener
-
Mosquito mayhem: Why the pests are so bad this year in Ontario
They buzz. They bite. They carry diseases that can be bad for your health. It seems there’s more mosquitos than ever this year – and people are noticing.
-
Wildfire smoke from Quebec, northern Ontario lingers in K-W
A haze is lingering in the air and there’s a faint smell of smoke in areas across southwestern Ontario as wildfires continue to burn in Quebec and northern Ontario.
-
1 dead, 3 others transported to hospital after crash near Acton, Ont.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 60-year-old SUV driver from Fergus has died in hospital following a collision involving two vehicles.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver men banned from financial markets over blockchain company misconduct
The former CEO and CFO of a Vancouver-based blockchain company have admitted misconduct to B.C.'s securities regulator.
-
B.C. tribunal rules on dispute over online iPhone resale
A B.C. man who misrepresented a used iPhone as new when he sold it through Facebook marketplace has been ordered to refund $900 to the buyer.
-
22-year-old escapes house arrest in Surrey, putting public safety at risk: RCMP
A 22-year-old man has escaped house arrest in Surrey, and police warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island wildfire surges in size, forces temporary highway closure
An out-of-control wildfire on Vancouver Island surged in size Tuesday, covering more than a square kilometre and forcing the temporary closure of the only highway access to Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet.
-
Severely entangled humpback whale rescued off Haida Gwaii, B.C.
Video shows Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) staff leading the rescue of a severely entangled humpback whale off the coast of British Columbia last week.
-
Uber hosts grand opening at Victoria International Airport
It's official, ride-hailing giant Uber has finally started operations in Victoria.