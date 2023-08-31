Manitoba Crown corporation says some drivers will not need road tests for licence

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurance corporation is temporarily letting some people get their driver's licence without doing a road test.

Manitoba Public Insurance says the move is necessary because of a strike by some 1,700 workers that started Monday and has created a backlog.

The corporation says people who graduate from the driver education program, which is aimed at high school students, will be able to get a licence and skip the road test while the strike continues.

Neena Bedi, a private driving instructor in Winnipeg, says it's a bad idea because most of the students she teaches are not ready after completing the provincial course.

Karine Levasseur, who teaches political studies at the University of Manitoba, says the corporation's move appears to contravene a provincial regulation that states drivers must do a road test before getting a licence.

Ward Keith, board chair at the corporation, says he is confident the change is legal and can be done without compromising road safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2023