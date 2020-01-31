WINNIPEG -- Manitoba curling teams are battling it out on the ice to determine who will represent the province in the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask.

The tournament in Rivers, Man., began on Tuesday with 12 teams from across Manitoba. Heading into the tournament the teams from East St. Paul, Gimli, St. Vital and Assiniboine Memorial were ranked as the top four teams.

After seven draws, Tracy Fleury's rink is at the top of the standings at 4-0. She has clinched a spot in Saturday's championship round.

Kristy Watling's team is at 3-1. Jennifer Jones is sitting at 3-0 and Kerry Einarson at 2-1. Both teams will be on the ice this afternoon.

The playoffs begin tomorrow, with the top four teams from each pool advancing to Saturday's championship round.

Three teams will make it to Sunday's final rounds, with the winning team heading to Moose Jaw on Feb. 15-23 to represent Manitoba for the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.