Manitoba curlers thrive on second day of Brier
Published Sunday, March 1, 2020 4:37PM CST
Team Manitoba beats Team Quebec in the Brier round-robin. (Source: Twitter/Team Gunnlaugson)
WINNIPEG -- Team Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson stole two in the 10th end to beat Quebec 10-8 at the Brier in Kingston, Ont.
Gunnlaugson started off rocky, down by four after three ends, but the team tied it up in the 4th.
Team Manitoba is now 1-1 in the round-robin after losing 4-8 to Team Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday.
TEAM WILD CARD
Since defeating Glenn Howard in the play-in game, Team Wild Card's Mike McEwen has won both of his round-robin games.
McEwen defeated Yukon's Thomas Scoffin 10-6 on Sunday morning.
Team Wild Card will play Northwest Territories Monday at 8 a.m.