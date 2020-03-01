WINNIPEG -- Team Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson stole two in the 10th end to beat Quebec 10-8 at the Brier in Kingston, Ont.

Gunnlaugson started off rocky, down by four after three ends, but the team tied it up in the 4th.

Team Manitoba is now 1-1 in the round-robin after losing 4-8 to Team Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday.

TEAM WILD CARD

Since defeating Glenn Howard in the play-in game, Team Wild Card's Mike McEwen has won both of his round-robin games.

McEwen defeated Yukon's Thomas Scoffin 10-6 on Sunday morning.

Team Wild Card will play Northwest Territories Monday at 8 a.m.