Manitoba curling club is helping Ukrainian newcomers get into the sport

One Manitoba curling is helping to encourage Ukrainian newcomers to take up the sport of curling.

The Petersfield Curling Club is waiving all registration fees for Ukrainian refugees who want to participate in programs and leagues in the upcoming season.

Robin Jackson, a board member for the curling club, said they want to decrease barriers and help families to access recreation opportunities.

“The Petersfield Curling Club board of directors recognizes some of those additional challenges being faced by some of the Ukrainian refugees who have fled the Ukraine and relocated to Manitoba in the year 2022,” she said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.

Tyler Croy, who is also a board member for the Petersfield Curling Club, noted that some of the benefits of participating in curling include taking part in community activities and meeting new people.

“And there’s the physical benefits. You’re on the ice, sweeping rocks, throwing rocks and there’s lots of stretching involved,” he said.

Croy added that people of all different skill levels are welcome at the club.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve never played before. It’s good for the soul and good for the body,” he said.

Many notable curlers have played at the Petersfield Curling Club, which was established in 1938, including Kerri Einarson, Colton Lott and Kadriana Sahaidak.

The club’s curling season begins on Oct. 18, and registration is now open. More information can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki.