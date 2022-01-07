BREAKING
Manitoba declares COVID-19 outbreaks at 10 personal care homes
The Manitoba government has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at 10 personal care homes in the province.
On Friday’s COVID-19 bulletin, Manitoba reported outbreaks at the following care homes:
- Poseidon Care Centre;
- Golden West Centennial Lodge;
- Convalescent Home of Winnipeg;
- Kildonan Personal Care Centre;
- River Park Gardens;
- Concordia Place;
- Tudor House;
- Sandy Lake Personal Care Home;
- Fairview; and
- Hillcrest Place.
The province also announced an outbreak at Lions Manor, a 55+ independent living facility in Winnipeg.