

The Canadian Press





Manitoba is defending its decision not to allow people to grow their own when recreational marijuana becomes legal this summer.

Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart says Manitoba's position is all about protecting public health and safety.

Wishart says this will help keep legal pot away from youth and the black market.

He notes that Quebec has taken a similar position on home cultivation.

Ottawa's marijuana law will allow adults to grow up to four marijuana plants, but provinces have the right to set their own rules.