Manitoba delays in-person return to school, will start with remote learning Jan. 10

The Manitoba government is going to be taking in a phased-in approach for when kids return to school.

Kids were to return to class on Jan. 10, but the province will be starting with a one-week remote learning period to allow schools to put in enhanced COVID-19 measures.

Students of critical service workers, along with high-risk students and students needing special learning can attend school if no other care options are available.

The province said this extra week will give school divisions more time to implement plans for new measures and prepare for an expected staffing shortage.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen said child-care facilities that operate year-round will still be open and encouraged to prioritize children of critical service workers.

Other facilities that operate on the school calendar will provide services to children of critical service workers that need before and after school care.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the deputy chief provincial public health officer, said in-person learning is best for students but officials are still learning about the Omicron variant.

"This change will allow us more time to study the data we have and provide any needed additional advice to the education sector and families as we go forward," he said in a news release.

The current plan will have students return to school on Jan. 17.