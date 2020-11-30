WINNIPEG -- Manitobans can start ordering antimicrobial clothing online from a local Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) distributor as soon as Thursday.

The WOA Consulting Group will be the first in Manitoba and one of the first in Canada to sell antimicrobial accessories and clothing from New Zealand-based company Aviro.

The Health Canada-approved products include reusable gloves, masks, and men’s and women’s clothing, engineered with HeiQ Viroblock—a Swiss textile technology that protects against the presence and growth of bacteria and viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19 and some influenza viruses.

“Everything that can help people against any illness is great,” said Anna Mondor, president of WOA Consulting Group. “We’re very happy to launch this product in Canada, and hopefully we’ll be successful.”

The accessories and clothing are designed for everyday wear, travel, and sport activities to reduce the risk of cross-contamination, said Mondor in a phone interview.

She said people can wear the items for extended periods before washing, and their antimicrobial properties are effective for up to 20 cold washes.

The antimicrobial gloves, which will be sold for around $80, provide protection for up to 50 hours and respond to touchscreen devices, said Mondor.

The WOA Consulting Group provides economic development services to various levels of government. In April, the company obtained its Medical Device Establishment License and started selling PPE products, including medical and non-medical PPE to the public and private sectors.

Mondor said the company hopes to soon include antimicrobial children’s clothing and medical gowns to its inventory and plans on finding other partnering retailers in Ontario and Saskatchewan.