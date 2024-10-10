Manitoba doctor shortage improving, but not fixed: annual report

More doctors are practicing in Manitoba, but a physician advocacy group says it’s still not enough.

Doctors Manitoba released its annual report Thursday on physician resources in the province.

It was compiled using data from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba and the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI).

The report, titled Physicians in Manitoba (2024), found 133 doctors were hired in the province last year, the largest-ever net gain. It equates to a two percent increase per capita, the highest improvement country-wide.

However, the statistics also show a shortage of 346 doctors remains in the province.

Doctors Manitoba said the province is still in last place in Canada for the number of family doctors per capita.

“One of physicians’ top concerns has been the doctor shortage, because it leads to longer wait times for patients and that causes physicians distress and burnout,” said Dr. Randy Guzman, President of Doctors Manitoba in a press release. “Some of the physicians’ recommendations have been implemented, and we’re finally seeing improvements in doctor recruitment and retention, though this initial progress must be sustained with continued investments and relentless attention.”

The review also found 688 doctors are considering retirement or moving away in the next three years.

Doctors Manitoba said there is a clear need for Manitoba to improve the way it finds and keeps doctors working in the province.

Dr. Guzman said he would like to see a comprehensive review of how to solve the shortage.

​“Leaving retention unaddressed risks undermining the improvements we have made in recruitment,” he said.

The review also found Manitoba ranks second last in Canada on physicians per capita, with 219 per 100,000 people. Four years ago, Manitoba used to be ranked fourth.

Manitoba also ranks third last on the number of specialists practicing in the province.

Health Minister Uzoma Asaguara said she is thrilled to see these numbers.

“It validates what we’ve already been saying and what we know,” they said. “That when you work together you can solve big challenges.”

Doctors Manitoba recognized a historic new funding agreement for doctors last year, under the PC government, as one factor that has helped address the shortage.

Asaguara said under the NDP administration, 116 new doctors have been hired in the province and that was due in part to the work happening in the newly-established recruitment and retention office.

When asked about doing a focused review Asaguara said the government is always assessing how well its investments and partnerships are doing.

“We’ve been on a listening tour meeting with doctors directly hearing what they have to say,” she said.

Asaguara said the government is already assessing the work it is doing on the doctors shortage to make sure it’s paying off.