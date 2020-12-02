WINNIPEG -- Manitoba doctors who need to self-isolate due to COVID-19 will now be compensated for that time away from work.

On Wednesday morning, the province announced a new support for physicians working in Manitoba hospitals, personal care homes and community practices.

The province said eligible physicians will get coverage for up to 10 days of isolation at a time as a result of testing positive for COVID-19, developing symptoms of the virus, or being exposed to a confirmed case.

“Whether treating patients with COVID or caring for patients with other medical issues, physicians are risking infection every day,” Dr. Cory Baillie, president of Doctors Manitoba, said in a provincial news release.

“This new support will help physicians to maintain their practice and cover their overhead costs while their work is disrupted due to isolation.”

The province said doctors will also be able to make separate claims for up to 20 missed days of work because of COVID-19.

"This benefit will ensure physicians are supported when they have to step away from their clinical duties to isolate, or if they become infected with COVID-19," Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen said in a news release.

The program will be retroactive to Sept. 28 when the Winnipeg Metro region was placed under code orange restrictions, and it will last for the rest of the pandemic.

The province said this compensation will not apply for non-work related exposures or exposures related to travel.