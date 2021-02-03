WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will be providing an update on the COVD-19 cases and deaths in the province on Wednesday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical officer of health and medical lead for the Manitoba Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be giving the update at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This comes after 83 new cases were reported on Tuesday, the majority of which were in the Northern Health Region.

The number of deaths was not released yesterday due to a data reset from the province. The updated number of daily deaths related to COVID-19 will be released on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. More details to come.