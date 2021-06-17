WINNIPEG -- Doctors in Manitoba are asking for action to address the surgery and diagnostic test backlog created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new report done by Doctors Manitoba, released Thursday, estimates the backlog includes more than 110,000 procedures.

The report says that total includes surgeries, some of which are serious and life-saving.

Other procedures that are affected include MRIs, CT scans, ultrasounds, endoscopies, mammograms, and allergy tests.

The group is asking for the province to commit to a fixed date to address the backlog, create a task force to oversee the issue, and publicly report the size of the backlog monthly.

One of the largest barriers, according to about 1000 doctors surveyed, is a nursing shortage.

The full report can be read below.