Manitoba driver first to receive 7-day licence suspension
MPI notes that anyone convicted of using a phone or other handheld device while driving faces a penalty of $672 and five demerit points. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 11:39AM CST
Just under three months after new distracted laws came into effect, one Manitoba driver is now the first to receive a seven-day licence suspension for using a smartphone while behind the wheel.
According to Manitoba Public Insurance, the man, who is in his 60s, was caught distracted driving in late November. This resulted in a three-day licence suspension.
Then in early January, he reportedly broke the law for a second time.
If a driver is found distracted driving for a second time in a 10-year time frame, it results in a seven-day driver’s licence suspension.
MPI notes that anyone convicted of using a phone or other handheld device while driving faces a penalty of $672 and five demerit points.
“Distracted driving can result in a fatal collision,” said Satvir Jatana, vice-president responsible for communications at MPI.
“In 2017 alone, distracted driving was a contributing factor in more than 15,000 collisions, while 30 Manitobans lost their lives in distracted-related motor vehicle collisions.”
Since the new distracted driving legislation began on Nov. 1, 300 drivers have been suspended.