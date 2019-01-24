

CTV Winnipeg





Just under three months after new distracted laws came into effect, one Manitoba driver is now the first to receive a seven-day licence suspension for using a smartphone while behind the wheel.

According to Manitoba Public Insurance, the man, who is in his 60s, was caught distracted driving in late November. This resulted in a three-day licence suspension.

Then in early January, he reportedly broke the law for a second time.

If a driver is found distracted driving for a second time in a 10-year time frame, it results in a seven-day driver’s licence suspension.

MPI notes that anyone convicted of using a phone or other handheld device while driving faces a penalty of $672 and five demerit points.

“Distracted driving can result in a fatal collision,” said Satvir Jatana, vice-president responsible for communications at MPI.

“In 2017 alone, distracted driving was a contributing factor in more than 15,000 collisions, while 30 Manitobans lost their lives in distracted-related motor vehicle collisions.”

Since the new distracted driving legislation began on Nov. 1, 300 drivers have been suspended.