WINNIPEG -- A Roblin-area dust devil seen Friday afternoon is now being investigated as a possible tornado by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

In a video posted to social media,a tall funnel-like cloud can be seen in the distance travelling across an expanse.

Environment Canada tells CTV News the conditions were ripe on Friday for the formation of dust devils and weak tornados in the southern part of the province.

It said further investigations will take place over the weekend.

Another dust devil was filmed by a CTV viewer on Friday in the Gilbert Plains area.