Manitoba early childhood educators get pay bump

Manitoba early learning and childcare workers are getting a wage boost

The province and federal governments are earmarking $56.1 million effective July 1, which will translate to about an 18 per cent wage increase.

That’s on top of a previous wage grid introduced in 2022 that created a starting point and wage classifications for the childcare sector.

“Staff in childcare facilities across the province provide high-quality care that supports positive early childhood development, and this wage increase recognizes the importance of their crucial work,” said Manitoba Education and early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko at a news conference Thursday.

He said the pay bump will help with recruiting and retaining more skilled workers in the sector.

The federal government is sending $52.8 million under the Canada-Manitoba Canada-wide Early Learning and Childcare Agreement, while the province is also providing $3.3 million dollars to supplement wages of staff working in school age childcare programs.

Early childhood educator Camie Rettaler said it’s common knowledge workers in her sector are underpaid, leading to a labour shortage.

“One of the reasons quality educators have left the field is due to a lack of an equitable salary,” she said.

“The wage grid ensures that educators are receiving the salary they deserve for their work and commitment to this field.”

Ewasko said the province is also planning to issue a request for proposals this spring for a consultant to research wage grid ranges and get feedback from the childcare sector.