Manitoba eclipses 600 hospitalizations due to COVID, 20 new deaths

The hospitalization count continues to climb in Manitoba as there are now more than 600 people requiring care due to COVID-19.

On Monday, the province said there are 601 people in hospital, with 569 still infectious.

There are also 47 patients in the ICU, 45 with active COVID-19.

The province also recorded 20 new deaths from over the weekend.

This brings Manitoba's death toll to 1,463.

