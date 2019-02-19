Living in the digital world is raising a number of questions for parents, and educators in Manitoba are working to close to the gap.

To address fears and educate parents, Winnipeg Mennonite Elementary and Middle Schools is hosting a free seminar Thursday night.

A police officer and psychologist will speak on everything from emotional and physical effects of screen time to online age restrictions and hiding apps.

“This isn't something that you can completely ban from a child. We need to teach them well and how to use it responsibly and at the same time try to equip them with the tools to be safe,” said superintendent Lawrence Hamm.

When it comes to protecting the personal information of kids the Canadian Pediatric Society recommends children use online nicknames instead of real names, only connect with people they know in real life, and turn off location settings that can reveal the exact spot where a picture was taken.

Winnipeg police Const. Orlando Buduhan said in an interview with CTV News Tuesday that predators are active on programs with cartoons and emojis.

He said many parents don't know a lot about online games and apps, like Snapchat, Instagram and Tik-Tok.

"A lot of parents are overwhelmed because they know nothing about it. Parents have to learn about it, and parents have to communicate with their children, what games they're playing, who they're talking to online,” said Buduhan.

Mom Hajra Mirza worries about what her kids, age 8 and 11, do online.

"My biggest fear is they outsmart me, so my fear is that they'll come a time which is like for my kids, it might may not be too far away, they would be hiding stuff from me,” said Mirza.

She said a seminar for parents is a good idea.

"Kids are learning very quickly and they are learning from their peers,” she said.

“Teach parents how to keep an eye on the kids, how much they should be using, what kinds of programs they should be using, what kind of programs parents should be encouraging their kids to use,” Mirza said.

‘Parenting in a Digital World’, is being held at Winnipeg Mennonite Elementary Middle Schools, 250 Bedson St, Thursday at 7 p.m.