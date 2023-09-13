Manitoba election campaign to focus on economy and health care Wednesday

The top of the Manitoba Legislature is pictured on November 16, 2021. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV Winnipeg) The top of the Manitoba Legislature is pictured on November 16, 2021. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

New iPhone unveiled: What's changed?

Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones -- a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News