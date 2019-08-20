Manitoba election campaign: Tories promising more money for film industry
Tory Leader Brian Pallister announces that the Manitoba Tories are promising to spend more on the film industry if they are re-elected in the Sept 10 provincial election, while on the set of a movie at the Bell Mts Place, which is being made to look like a basketball arena in the United States, in Winnipeg, Man. on August 20, 2019. (The Canadian Press/Steve Lambert)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 10:12AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Tories are promising to spend more on the film industry if they are re-elected in the Sept. 10 provincial election.
Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister says he would increase the budget for an existing film and video tax credit by $25 million over four years -- or just over $6 million a year.
Pallister made the announcement today on the set of a movie at the Bell MTS Place hockey arena, which is being made to look like a basketball court in the United States.
The province currently budgets $31.5 million a year for the tax credit.
It partially refunds film and video productions for money spent in Manitoba.
Pallister says a re-elected Tory government would also spend $1.5 million on training for film crews and industry workers.