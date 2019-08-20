Manitoba election promise: NDP would create more child-care spaces, $15 rates
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks to media following the delivery of Manitoba's 2019 budget, at the Legislative Building in Winnipeg, Thursday, March 7, 2019. (The Canadian Press/David Lipnowski)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 12:23PM CST
WINNIPEG - Manitoba New Democrats are promising to boost child care if they win the provincial election.
NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he would increase funding for licensed, not-for-profit daycare centres, and ensure child-care spaces were built in all new public buildings.
Kinew also says he would aim, over 10 years, to eliminate waiting lists and have child care available for $15 a day.
The New Democrats say their plan would cost $11.7 million annually by the fourth year.
Another goal would be to have responsibility for child care moved from the Department of Families to Education to help focus on learning and development.
Kinew says under the Progressive Conservative government, costs are high, waiting lists are long and too many spaces are privately run.