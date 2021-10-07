Manitoba elections commissioner investigating concerns around Tory membership sales
Manitoba's elections commissioner is investigating sales of Progressive Conservative memberships during the party's leadership race.
The Opposition New Democrats have filed a complaint over a social media post that offered 100-year interest-free loans to people who would buy memberships and support Ken Lee.
Lee was later barred from the leadership race, which is now between former health minister Heather Stefanson and former member of Parliament Shelly Glover.
NDP Leader Wab Kinew says interest-free loans amount to paying for someone else's party membership, which is illegal under provincial election law.
He says the Tories must make clear they reject the loan system and must refund any invalid memberships.
The Progressive Conservatives say they also called in the elections commissioner when they learned of the loan offer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021
