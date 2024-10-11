Manitoba ending free COVID-19 rapid test availability at libraries, pharmacies
Manitoba is making a change to how COVID-19 tests are being distributed in the province.
Free tests, which were available at multiple public locations such as libraries and pharmacies, will now only be sent to places such as hospitals, clinics and long-term care homes.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, said they want people to stay home when sick, and said testing is more important for people with underlying conditions or at higher risk due to age.
"The importance of widespread community testing is not there anymore," he said.
Once public places have gone through their stock of rapid tests, they will not be replenished, Roussin said.
He added that while COVID-19 is still around, the way the province is fighting it has evolved.
"We're in a much different place now than we were in, say, 2021, with regards to COVID-19," he said. "This is a much different virus at this point. We have a dramatic increase in immunity to this virus at this point, so we're really in a different situation."
Updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available starting Oct. 15. Information and availability can be found online.
-With files from CTV's Michelle Gerwing
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
Suspect threw coffee at woman’s vehicle then shot at her windshield: police
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a coffee at a woman’s vehicle and then shot at her windshield following some sort of dispute that began at a Tim Hortons in Pickering on Friday morning.
Ex-principal of Ontario Christian school charged with sex assault
The former principal of a Christian school in Ontario's Niagara Region has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.
Toronto mother acquitted in death of disabled daughter launches $10.5-million lawsuit against police, city
Cindy Ali, the Toronto mother who was acquitted in the 2011 death of her 16-year-old daughter Cynara after serving more than four years in prison, is suing Toronto police and the city for more than $10 million.
Police identify Toronto victim of alleged serial killer
Toronto police have identified the woman who was allegedly killed by a suspected serial killer earlier this month.
When Europe's railroad dining cars were the height of luxury
The Orient Express' opulent passenger experience was later immortalized in popular culture by authors like Graham Greene and Agatha Christie. But dining on the move was very much a triumph of logistics and engineering.
What's open and closed this Thanksgiving in Canada
Thanksgiving Day is a federal statutory holiday in Canada, and falls on Monday, Oct. 14 this year. Here's what to know about what is open this Monday.
Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water
A woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on Friday on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old boy with boiling water more than one week ago.
Marital rape is still not outlawed in India. Changing that would be ‘excessively harsh,’ government argues
Criminalizing marital rape would be 'excessively harsh,' the Indian government has said, in a blow to campaigners ahead of a long-awaited Supreme Court decision that will affect hundreds of millions of people in India for generations.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Riders one win away from securing home playoff game
There is a lot on the line in Saturday’s matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions as a Rider win will secure them a home playoff game.
-
Here's a complete candidate list for Regina's upcoming civic, school board elections
Regina will vote for a new mayor, city council and public and separate school board trustees on Nov. 13.
-
Saskatchewan NDP releases $3.65 billion campaign platform
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party laid out its platform on Friday, ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.
Saskatoon
-
Leading Sask. provincial parties share plans to address homelessness crisis
The leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major political parties are sharing their plans to tackle the growing homelessness crisis.
-
Saskatchewan NDP releases $3.65 billion campaign platform
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party laid out its platform on Friday, ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.
-
Sask. woman develops app to help people lend and borrow personal items
A Prince Albert woman has developed an app that allows people to lend and borrow items from each other.
Edmonton
-
1 dead after pedestrian struck on Highway 39 early Saturday morning
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning.
-
Alberta's school cell phone ban has been in place for one month. Here's how families and staff think it's going
CTV News Edmonton spoke with two families, as well as Edmonton's public and Catholic school divisions, about the first month of school with Alberta's school cellphone ban.
-
'Nobody deserves that': Mother wants answers after son's body found in police impound lot
A week ago today, Lita Pawliw was on the receiving end of a phone call no mother ever wants to get.
Calgary
-
Calgary Public Library locations closed due to cybersecurity breach
Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations closed early on Friday following a cyber attack.
-
University of Calgary art show celebrates work of LGBTQ newcomers
Young LGBTQ newcomers to Canada are expressing themselves through art in a new exhibition at the University of Calgary.
-
Hundreds of free pumpkins being handed out at 'Monty’s Pumpkin Patch' as community bounces back
It’s no trick. It’s all treat.
Toronto
-
Parents across GTA warned by some private daycares that they may pull out of $10-a-day program
Parents at some private, for-profit daycares across the GTA are being warned that their fees could soon be doubling as operators consider pulling out of the national $10-a-day child-care program.
-
What's open, closed, and what to do in Toronto over the Thanksgiving weekend
Here is a look at what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s on in the GTA during Thanksgiving weekend 2024:
-
Man wanted for attempted murder, released 'in error': police
The Halton Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly being released “in error.”
Ottawa
-
$90K worth of jewelry stolen from Manotick store, owner says
A Manotick business has been left stunned as thieves made off with $90,000 worth of jewelry.
-
OPP seize drugs, weapon at a residence in eastern Ontario, charge 28-year-old woman
A 28-year-old woman is facing charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Prescott, Ont. Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Ottawa Senators to modify promotional giveaway for Monday's game
The promotional giveaway that was planned for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Canadian Tire Centre will be modified, according to the Ottawa Senators.
Montreal
-
Murder charges for two men in connection with Old Montreal fire
Two young men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal fire in Old Montreal that killed Léonor Geraudie, 43, and her daughter Vérane Reynaud-Geraudie on Oct. 4.
-
After wave of teen arrests tied to organized crime, experts say it's 'nothing new'
Parents of Quebec teenagers are worried that high schools are becoming "recruitment grounds" after police arrested a dozen teens it believes have ties to organized crime. But experts say it's nothing new and better prevention measures are needed.
-
Study finds too many Quebec seniors being overprescribed inappropriate medications
A Montreal study found that many seniors are being overprescribed inappropriate medications.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE: 'We were privileged to be friends with our sister': Family mourns murdered N.S. woman
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
-
Multiple Vehicle Collision near Wolfville, N.S.
A multiple vehicle collision took place Saturday morning on Hwy. 101 in Nova Scotia.
-
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
Vancouver
-
BC Conservative candidate under fire for comments about First Nations
With just over a week to go until election day, another BC Conservative candidate is coming under fire. This time, for comments about First Nations communities.
-
SOGI 123 reduces bullying, discrimination, UBC researchers say
New research is showing the positive impact SOGI 123 or sexual orientation and gender identity resources are having in schools across British Columbia.
-
Here’s why we are seeing the Northern Lights in Greater Vancouver
Greater Vancouver hosting multiple Northern Lights displays is part of a "very natural cycle", says UBC professor.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Conservative candidate under fire for comments about First Nations
With just over a week to go until election day, another BC Conservative candidate is coming under fire. This time, for comments about First Nations communities.
-
Rustad stands by B.C. Conservative candidates under fire, says voters can judge them
B.C. Conservatives Leader John Rustad says it will be up to voters to judge his party's candidates as he stood by a pair whose remarks on Indigenous and Muslim people drew condemnation from election rivals and other critics.
-
'It's beautiful': B.C. man invites strangers into his home for Thanksgiving dinner
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Northern Ontario
-
On Thanksgiving weekend, police remind drivers to keep their eyes on the road
Even on an average day, the intersection of Highway 17 at Highway 6 near Espanola is busy, but it’s especially steady on a Friday before a long weekend.
-
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
-
Government spending on flights for Canadians fleeing the Middle East unpopular, Nanos survey finds
Amid escalating violence in the Middle East, a majority of surveyed Canadians say they don't believe the costs associated with Canadians fleeing the region should be funded solely by the government.
Barrie
-
OPP officer makes unusual discovery during traffic stop, driver charged
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
-
Man arrested after vehicle stolen in Midland
A Christian Island man is facing multiple charges in connection to the left of a vehicle in Midland.
-
Two charged after being found in vehicle allegedly impaired
A man and a woman are facing multiple charges after being found seemingly unconscious in a vehicle in Midland Friday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Single vehicle collision in Brant County leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
Police are continuing to investigate a serious collision that took place around 9:40 p.m. Friday in Brant County.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest kicks off
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has officially begun! Here's what happened during Friday's big Bavarian celebration at Willkommen Platz.
-
What's behind the northern lights that dazzled the sky farther south than normal
Another in a series of unusually strong solar storms hitting Earth produced stunning skies full of pinks, purples, greens and blues farther south than normal, including into parts of Germany, the United Kingdom, New England and New York City.
London
-
Student pilot makes emergency landing in field
A student pilot in Central Huron recently had to make an emergency landing in a field.
-
video
video London Knights christen new Canada Life Place with a win
The London Knights have christened the new Canada Life Place arena with a 5-4 win over the Barrie Colts.
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.