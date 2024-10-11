Manitoba ending free COVID-19 rapid test availability at libraries, pharmacies

Manitoba is making a change to how COVID-19 tests are being distributed in the province.

Free tests, which were available at multiple public locations such as libraries and pharmacies, will now only be sent to places such as hospitals, clinics and long-term care homes.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, said they want people to stay home when sick, and said testing is more important for people with underlying conditions or at higher risk due to age.

"The importance of widespread community testing is not there anymore," he said.

Once public places have gone through their stock of rapid tests, they will not be replenished, Roussin said.

He added that while COVID-19 is still around, the way the province is fighting it has evolved.

"We're in a much different place now than we were in, say, 2021, with regards to COVID-19," he said. "This is a much different virus at this point. We have a dramatic increase in immunity to this virus at this point, so we're really in a different situation."

Updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available starting Oct. 15. Information and availability can be found online.

-With files from CTV's Michelle Gerwing