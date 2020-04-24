WINNIPEG -- A shipment of monitors from Manitoba is heading to Ontario and Quebec to assist in their COVID-19 fight.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement during his news conference Friday morning.

“The fact of the matter is, the supplier said to us, we can fulfill your order, but Ontario and Quebec have an extreme shortage right now,” the premier said, saying the decision was made in consultation with government officials.

A total of 100 vital sign monitors was set to arrive in Manitoba next week, according to a release from the province, but will now be heading to Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto and the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal.

“We’re buying them, we’re helping Ontario and Quebec,” Pallister said. “It’s not tens of millions of dollars, and I don’t want Manitobans to think we’re giving away something that we’re needing today, because our monitor situation is good."

“We are secure for a good time into the future, but Ontario isn’t, and Quebec isn’t.”

The province said in a news release they “are confident the province is able to provide this assistance without risk to Manitobans.” Another shipment is expected to arrive in Manitoba in approximately a month.

This is a developing story. More to come.