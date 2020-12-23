WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba is expanding the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to allow more people to receive the vaccine beginning in the new year.

A news release from the province on Wednesday morning said it will begin progressively allowing more health-care workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, with plans to expand to personal care home residents and seniors in Manitoba.

The announcement comes hours after Health Canada approved the Moderna vaccine for use against COVID-19.

The next health-care workers who will be eligible for the vaccine include workers who have direct contact with clients, patients, or COVID-19 specimens in the following settings:

labs with COVID-19 specimens;

child and family services or Community Living disABILITY Services group homes;

paramedic and specialty medical transport teams;

emergency placement, family violence, and homeless shelters;

correctional facilities; and

home care.

The province added not everyone in the categories will be able to be immunized at the same time.

“Some health-care workers, including those working in critical care, will continue to be prioritized before others within these broad categories to ensure care and service in this part of the system. Eligibility will also continue to be set by age brackets,” the province said in a statement. “The Manitoba government will use daily COVID-19 vaccine bulletins to inform health-care workers and other Manitobans when they become eligible to be immunized, based on vaccine supply.”

The province is also planning to begin vaccinating an estimated 15,000 personal care home residents in January as soon as additional supply of the vaccine is received in January. It will begin when the province receives a supply of vaccine that can be shipped to personal care homes, which is currently not permitted.

“Immunization will be based on a public health evidence-based formula that will assess the risks of each personal care home, based on the number of residents and the use of shared rooms where infection is more likely to spread,” the province said. “Individuals who have been panelled and are awaiting placement in a personal care home would also be eligible.”

Manitoba said it expected to be provided enough vaccine to give approximately 10,000 immunizations a week in January.

When additional vaccine doses become available, seniors will be added as a priority group to receive the vaccine, but there is no date yet on when that will occur.

Manitoba plans to open three immunization super sites in the new year. The super site in Winnipeg is expected to open on Jan. 4, while a site in Brandon at the Keystone Centre is expected on Jan. 18, and a site near the Thompson airport on Feb. 1. The Thompson site will help with the immunization of residents of northern and remote communities in Manitoba.

A new online booking system will also be launched in 2021.