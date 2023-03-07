Manitoba expands access to insulin pumps, advance glucose monitors

Brian Mackenzie is in good spirits after the Manitoba government announced expanded eligibility of a diabetes treatment in its latest budget.

“I’m going to get an insulin pump,” said an emotional MacKenzie, who has lived with Type 1 diabetes for 65 years. “You know, that’s great.”

During the budget announcement, the province said all adults living with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes will now become eligible for insulin pumps and advance glucose monitors.

Two years ago, the age limit was set at 25.

MacKenzie said for him and others living with the disease, the funding is a step towards a normal life.

Still, he is cautious about the news.

“They have a history of not following through exactly as they state it, and usually a lot later,” he said.

This year, the province will pay $16.8 million for pumps, advanced glucose monitors and supplies. Those eligible will need a doctor’s diagnosis and a prescription.

Premier Heather Stefanson says the funding will supply a monitor and pump to everyone who qualifies. The eligibility expansion begins Tuesday.

The funding is part of the province’s $7.9 billion in health-care spending announced in the budget. The spending includes previously announced programs to hire staff, create a new senior’s care strategy and cover the cost of hearing aids.

It also includes $1.2 billion to add capacity to nine hospitals, a $120 million increase in pharmacare spending and $130 million to address the province’s surgery and diagnostic procedure backlog caused by the pandemic.

“We’re not going to take an ideological approach when it comes to that. We’re going to ensure that Manitobans get the health care that they need when they need it,” Stefanson said.

However, Manitoba Nurses Union president Darlene Jackson says the funding doesn’t go far enough.

“I don’t believe this is enough to repair the damage from the last six years,” she said.