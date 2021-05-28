WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has expanded the eligibility for booking an appointment for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, the province announced anyone who received their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna on or before April 3 can now book their second-dose appointments.

Other eligible Manitobans include Indigenous people aged 12 years of age and older, and people with certain health conditions. A full list of priority health conditions can be found online.

To book a second-dose appointment, people must have received a Pfizer vaccine 21 days before their second-dose appointment date or a Moderna vaccine 28 days before their second-dose appointment.

Currently, Manitobans must get the same type of vaccine for their second dose as they did for their first.

Manitobans can book their appointments online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.