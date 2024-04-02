WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba extending fuel tax holiday

    Share

    The Manitoba government is extending the fuel tax holiday.

    Premier Wab Kinew made the announcement on CTV Morning Live on Tuesday ahead of the unveiling of the provincial budget.

    The current tax break, which is in place from Jan. 1 to the end of June, removes the 14 cent provincial tax on gas. Now, the province has extended the tax break for another three months.

    Kinew said the province made this decision as Manitobans are dealing with inflation and the high cost of living.

    “This is one of the first things we did when we came into office,” the premier said.

    “It really helped a lot of families. Just a little bit of extra cash to maybe take the kids to grab a bite to eat or help pay a bill.”

    Kinew’s announcement comes just hours before the Manitoba government is set to introduce its latest budget, which is expected to include rebates on electric vehicles, a bigger tax credit for fertility treatments and free prescription birth control.

    - With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail and The Canadian Press.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • 'Total loss' house fire in Lucan

      About 40-50 personnel responded to the fire that started in the basement at 5618 Clandeboye Drive in Lucan while the resident had gone out for coffee.

    • Salt mine security guards on strike

      In Goderich Tuesday morning, 15 security guards that work at the salt mine are on strike. Members of Local 9597-34 of the United Steel Workers union hit the picket line on April 1 at 12:45 a.m.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News