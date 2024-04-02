Manitoba extending fuel tax holiday

The Manitoba government is extending the fuel tax holiday.

Premier Wab Kinew made the announcement on CTV Morning Live on Tuesday ahead of the unveiling of the provincial budget.

The current tax break, which is in place from Jan. 1 to the end of June, removes the 14 cent provincial tax on gas. Now, the province has extended the tax break for another three months.

Kinew said the province made this decision as Manitobans are dealing with inflation and the high cost of living.

“This is one of the first things we did when we came into office,” the premier said.

“It really helped a lot of families. Just a little bit of extra cash to maybe take the kids to grab a bite to eat or help pay a bill.”

Kinew’s announcement comes just hours before the Manitoba government is set to introduce its latest budget, which is expected to include rebates on electric vehicles, a bigger tax credit for fertility treatments and free prescription birth control.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail and The Canadian Press.