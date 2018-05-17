

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba is ready to fight floods, but it’s not our waters the government is worried about.

British Columbia is experiencing record high flood water this spring.

On Thursday, provincial officials announced Manitoba’s Emergency Management Organization will offer flood barriers, equipment, staff and trained experts to B.C., if required.

“The people of British Columbia have been there for us in the past, helping with natural disasters and public emergencies,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler in a press release.

“The people of Manitoba know just how devastating floods can be, and we will be working with our counterparts to ensure any and all equipment needed will be put to good use,” he said.

Details on Manitoba’s assistance will be finalized in the coming days, the minister said, adding the plan will be deployed as soon as possible.